Bulgaria’s road death toll in first two months of 2021 is 49

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Forty-nine people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January and February 2021, nine fewer than in the first two months of 2020, according to provisional figures posted on March 1 by the Interior Ministry.

There were 691 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first two months of 2021, down from 799 over the same period last year.

A total of 860 people were injured in accidents in the first two months of this year, compared with 1004 in January and February 2020.

In February 2021 alone, there were 312 accidents, leaving 23 people dead and 387 injured. In the second month of last year, there were 381 accidents, with 20 people dead and 482 injured, according to a March 1 2020 statement by the Interior Ministry.

Separately, the Interior Ministry said on March 1 2021 that in view of the Covid-19 crisis, the period of validity of driving licences, which have expired or will expire between September 1 2020 and June 30 2021, is extended by 10 months from the date of expiration of validity.

Chief Inspector Nikolai Krusharski told a briefing that a special operation against drink-driving and driving after using illegal narcotics was being carried out. It began on February 26 and will continue until March 3, Bulgaria’s national day public holiday.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!