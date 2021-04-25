BHRA: Most of Bulgaria’s tourism staff will be vaccinated by end of May

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Most of the employees in Bulgaria’s tourism sector will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of May, the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA) expects.

BHRA said on April 25 that good arrangements had been made to immunise tourism sector employees on both the southern and northern Black Sea coasts.

Vesselin Nalbantov, a member of the association’s executive, said that the names of staff of hotels and restaurants on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast were being sent to the Tourism Ministry so that these could passed on to health services, to be included in “green corridors” for tourism industry staff.

Priority vaccination of employees in the sector is one of the measures to get Bulgaria’s summer tourism season underway and attract more holidaymakers by promoting Bulgaria as a safe destination, the association said.

Many employees in the hotel sector and on the northern Black Sea coast are interested in being vaccinated as a priority, the head of the Union of Hoteliers in Golden Sands, Georgi Shterev, said.

He reiterated that immunisation is optional, and everyone should take into account their individual characteristics, preferences and health status.

BHRA also expressed its gratitude to the outgoing government for adopting new rules for entering the country as of May 1.

Outgoing Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova said a few days ago that so far, 86 000 tourism sector employees had said that they wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This summer, Bulgaria’s tourism industry faces serious problems, amid reports of large-scale cancellations of charter flights from Germany and the United Kingdom.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!