Bulgaria’s government transfers 81M leva for costs of April’s early elections

Meeting on August 30, Bulgaria’s government approved 81 million leva to meet the actual costs of the country’s April 2 2023 early parliamentary elections, a government statement said.

The statement said that the sum was 6.7 million leva less than the provisional allocation made in February by the caretaker government of the time.

The funds being provided come from an allocation in the central Budget for 2023.

Bulgaria’s April 2 2023 early parliamentary elections were the fifth time over three years that Bulgaria elected a legislature.

For the April 2021 parliamentary elections, the government allocated a sum of 65.25 million leva, later adding 2.9 million leva for measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

For the July 2021 early parliamentary elections, the sum allocated was 57.1 million leva, for the November 2021 combined presidential and early parliamentary elections, the sum allocated was 123.8 million leva, and for the October 2022 early parliamentary elections, 70.5 million leva.

In all, the five elections – scheduled and early – have cost about 400 million leva. That, however, does not provide the full picture, because elections also have seen additional spending, on items such as voting machines, finalised after the initial allocations.

Bulgaria is to hold scheduled municipal and mayoral elections on October 29 2023.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

