Bulgaria to include data on long-term, permanent residents in crime prevention system

Bulgaria’s government has approved a change to an ordinance so that information on long-term and permanent residents may be included in the Unified Information System for Combating Crime, according to a government statement after the Cabinet met on August 30.

“The addition will ensure the receipt of the full information necessary for rapid and high-quality investigation in order to reduce and limit crimes, which is essential to achieve the strategic objectives related to the improvement of the fight against crime,” according to the government statement.

The statement said that, according to the law, long-term residents are foreigners who have been in Bulgaria for no more than a year.

It said that permanent residence is granted to a foreigner who has resided legally and without interruption in Bulgaria for five years before submitting an application for permanent residence. That status remains permanent “unless there are grounds to withdraw it,” the statement said.

(Photo: Victor Semionov/flickr.com)