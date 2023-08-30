Latvian airline airBaltic to start direct flights from Sofia Airport to Riga in May 2024

Latvian airline Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic) will start direct flights from Sofia Airport to Riga in May 2024, Sofia Airport said on August 30.

The flights to the Latvian capital will be three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 2 to October 26.

“We welcome airBaltic’s decision to launch direct flights to Riga from Sofia Airport. Through them, Bulgarians will have the opportunity to reach all Baltic and Scandinavian airports with just one transfer,” Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, operator of Sofia Airport, said.

The airline flies to over 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

According to Sofia Airport “airBaltic is a nearly 98% state-owned, hybrid airline that combines the best of traditional carriers and low-cost airlines. The airline offers low-cost tickets in its network at competitive prices, as well as tickets not only for direct flights, but also for transfer flights”.