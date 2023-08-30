Bulgarian army vehicles, personnel head for Saber Junction exercise in Germany

Personnel and equipment from the 61st Stryamska Mechanised Brigade will travel along Bulgaria’s national road network from their base in Karlovo to Kalotina border crossing on August 31 2023, the Defence Ministry said.

Their movement is in connection with participation in the joint multinational exercise Saber Junction 2023 being held in Hohenfels in Germany from August 31 to September 20.

Saber Junction is a US 7th Army Training Command-conducted, US Army Europe and Africa-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of US Army units to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with the participating Allied and partner nations, according to the US Army.

Exercises take place primarily at 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in southern Germany.

US Military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with Allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.