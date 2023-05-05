Nato battle group vehicles to take part in Bulgaria’s Armed Forces Day parade

For the first time, Italian Freccia armoured combat vehicles from the Nato multinational battle group based in Bulgaria will take part in Bulgaria’s May 6 2023 Armed Forces Day parade, to be held in central Sofia, the Defence Ministry said.

The parade is to be attended by President Roumen Radev, Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov, senior officers, top state officials and foreign diplomats, the ministry said.

More than 800 military personnel from various corps in Bulgaria are to participate, along with 174 military musicians.

The events begin at 10am with a Bulgarian Orthodox Church blessing of battle colours.

The military parade, on Knyaz Alexander Square, follows immediately afterwards. During the performance of the national anthem, 20 artillery salutes will be fired.



The parade will be opened by an Mi-17 military helicopter with the national tricolour.

After a march-past, there will be a flypast, including 19 helicopters and other aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force and Bulgarian Navy: Mi-17, Mi-24, Cougar and Panther helicopters, the L-410 turbojet, Spartan transport aircraft, L-39Z trainer jet, Pilatus trainer aircraft, Su-25 close air support jet and MiG-29 fighter jets.

Sixty-two tracked and wheeled combat vehicles will pass through the square.

Rehearsals this week in Sofia.

At noon, there will be a ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Presidency building in Sofia.



(Main photo: Italian Army)

