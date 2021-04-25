Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 721 deaths, 8733 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 721 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to figures in the April 25 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the virus is 15 859, the report said.

To date, 397 100 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 11 137 in the past week. The total of confirmed cases encompasses the deaths, recoveries and active cases.

A total of 324 386 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, an increase of 19 149 compared with the figure in the April 18 report.

There are 56 855 active cases, a decrease of 8733 in the past week.

A total of 8087 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 1117 in the past week, with 738 in intensive care, a decrease of 59.

In the past week, 195 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 13 041.

So far, 721 170 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, an increase of 83 954 since the April 18 report.

A total of 162 765 people have received a second dose, including 34 745 in the past week.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!