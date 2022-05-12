Bulgaria’s exports in January – March up 34% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to March 2022 was more than 20.9 billion leva, an increase of 34 per cent compared with January to March 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 12, citing preliminary data.

As The Sofia Globe reported on May 13 last year, in January – March 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 15.3 billion leva, an increase of 7.3 per cent compared with January – March 2020.

In January – March 2020, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria was just more than 14 billion leva, about 1.1 per cent less than in the first three months of 2019.

In March 2022, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to just more than eight billion leva, an increase of 38.9 per cent compared with March 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2022 was more than 24.2 billion leva (at CIF prices), 41.4 per cent more than in January – March 2021.

In March 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 33.7 per cent compared with March 2021, adding up to 8.9 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – March 2022, amounting to 3.3 billion leva.

In March 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 856.1 million leva, the NSI said.

