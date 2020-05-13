Bulgaria’s exports fell 8.8% in March 2020 year-on-year

Share this: Facebook

In March 2020, Bulgaria’s exports decreased by 8.8 per cent compared with March 2019, while imports decreased by 6.3 per cent, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13, citing preliminary data.

In March 2020 the total exports of goods added up to 4 384.7 million leva, the NSI said.

That month, total imports of goods added up to 5 021.5 million leva.

In January – March 2020, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria was 14 062.6 million leva, about 1.1 per cent less than in the first three months of 2019.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria January – March 2020 was 15 524.0 million leva (at CIF prices), about 1.1 per cent less than the same period of 2019.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – March 2020 and amounted to 1 461.4 million leva.

In March 2020, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 636.8 million leva, the NSI said.

