Life expectancy in Bulgaria rose in 2017-2019, but is lowest in EU

Life expectancy at birth of the Bulgarian population calculated for the period 2017 – 2019 was 74.9 years, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13.

This is 0.1 years higher than in 2016-2018 and 1.4 years higher than in 2007-2009, according to the NSI.

Bulgaria is the country with the lowest life expectancy in the European Union, the NSI said.

For Bulgarian women, life expectancy is 78.5 years, seven years higher than for men, 71.5 years.

Between 2009 and 2019, the life expectancy at birth increased for men by 1.6 years and for women- by 1.4 years.

The NSI said that the life expectancy of Bulgaria’s urban population, 75.8 year, was three years higher than for the rural population.

Compared with 2009, the life expectancy of the urban population has gone up by 1.9 years and that of the rural population by 0.6 years.

Life expectancy at age 65 is 16.2 years – 17.9 for women and 14.1 for men.

Between 2009 and 2019, the expectancy at age 65 in Bulgaria increased by a year – 1.2 years for women and 0.6 for men.

Life expectancy at birth varies from 72.8 years in districts Vratsa and Sliven to 76.7 years in the city of Sofia and the Kurdzhali district, the NSI said.

(Photo: Abdulhamid AlFadhly/freeimages.com)

