Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rise to 2069

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to a total of 2069, counting in deaths and those who have recovered from the virus, according to an update by the national operational headquarters on the morning of May 13.

The 65 that tested positive were out of a total of 1387 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered has increased by 23 to a total of 499. Ninety-six patients have died, an increase of three.

Of those who had tested positive, 24 were in Sofia, eight in Blagoevgrad, six in Yambol, four each in Pleven and Sliven, three each in Pazardzhik, Pernik and Razgrad, two in Plovdiv and one in Rousse.

A total of 365 patients are in hospital, three fewer than 24 hours earlier, while the number in intensive care has risen by one to 51.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen from 218 to 225. Of the seven new cases, three are in Pazardzhik, two in Pleven and one each in Plovdiv and Sliven.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments