NSI: Bulgaria’s exports in January – March 2021 up 7.3% y/y

In January – March 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 15.3 billion leva, an increase of 7.3 per cent compared with January – March 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13, citing preliminary data.

In March 2021, the total exports of goods added up to 5.72 billion leva, a 27 per cent increase compared with March 2020, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2021 amounted to 17.06 billion leva (at CIF – cost, import and freight prices), an increase of 9.2 per cent compared with January – March 2020.

In March 2021, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria increased by 32.3 per cent compared with March 2020, adding up to 6.68 billion leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – March 2021, amounting to 1.67 billion leva.

In March 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 963.5 million leva, the NSI said.

