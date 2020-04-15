Bulgarian prosecutors issue nationwide search warrant for Ataka leader Siderov

Share this: Facebook

The Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office has issued a nationwide search warrant for Volen Siderov, leader of the ultra-nationalist Ataka party and a Sofia city councillor, after he failed to report for questioning by investigators in connection with criminal charges against him for breaking anti-epidemic laws, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 15.

Siderov faces a charge in connection with his calls to the public to defy anti-epidemic measures and go en masse to church for Easter, and another for obstructing a public official from carrying out his duty by serving a summons on Siderov to appear.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against him in connection with another charge, issuing threats on television against the lives of a prosecutor and the investigating police officer dealing with the case.

The April 15 statement said that after Siderov failed to report for questioning, addresses he was known to use were checked, but he was not found. This resulted in the nationwide search warrant for him being issued.

