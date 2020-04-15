Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister issues new order on fruit and veg, flower markets

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on April 15 allowing fruit and vegetable and flower markets to open on April 16, closing them from April 17 to 19 and allowing them to re-open on April 20.

This revises an earlier order, issued by Ananiev on April 12, allowing these markets to be open only from April 13 to 15 and then closing them again until further notice. That order was issued after markets failed to implement physical distancing and other measures against the spread of Covid-19.

The Health Ministry said on April 15 that the new order was the result of the current good organisation and strict implementation of anti-epidemic measures at fruit and vegetable and flower markets.

While these markets will be closed from April 17 to 19 inclusive, grocery stores that are in separate premises and pharmacies in the areas of these markets may be open, provided that they comply strictly with anti-epidemic measures.

In Bulgaria, April 17 is Good Friday and April 19 is Easter Sunday.

(Photo: tonypowell/sxc.hu)

