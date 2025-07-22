US State Dept approves possible sale to Bulgaria of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System

The United States State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Bulgaria of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $620 million, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a July 21 media statement.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 21, the statement said.



“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Nato Ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the agency said.



The proposed sale will enhance Bulgaria’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in Nato operations, it said.

The statement said that the proposed sale will support its goal of improving national and territorial defence as well as interoperability with US and Nato forces.

“Bulgaria will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” it said.



According to the statement, the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS, located in Kongsberg, Norway.

At this time, the US government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale, the statement said. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the temporary duty travel of three to five US government and contractor representatives to Bulgaria for a duration of up to five years.



The statement said that there will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements, the statement said.

“Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded,” it said.

(Photo: Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS)