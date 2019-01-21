Bulgarian Foreign Minister urges implementation of European Commission’s action plan against disinformation

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has welcomed the action plan against disinformation proposed by the European Commission in December, and underlined the need to focus on the implementation of the planned measures.

This was said in a statement by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on January 21 after Zaharieva took part in a meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs council.

“Disinformation is understood as verifiably false or misleading information that is created, presented and disseminated for economic gain or to intentionally deceive the public, and may cause public harm,” according to the European Commission’s document.

Zaharieva thanked EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini for the timely discussion on the action plan, which focused on the external facets of tackling the challenge, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

