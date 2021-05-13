Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination doses pass million-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of doses against Covid-19 administered in Bulgaria has passed the one-million mark, according to figures posted on May 13 by the national information system.

The daily report said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 36 477 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 1 035 763.

Of these, 36 377 were administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 362 322 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose, including 24 239 on May 12, according to the figures in the national information system’s report.

The report said that 46 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 150.

Of 11 106 tests for Covid1-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 657 – about 5.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, there have been 412 814 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Bulgaria – a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 38 515 active cases, a decrease of 2919 compared with the figure in the May 12 report by the national information system.

The report said that 3530 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 357 149.

There were 5250 patients in hospital, a decrease of 160 in the past 24 hours, with 526 in intensive care, an increase of nine.

Thirteen medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13 307, according to the report.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!