Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issues advisory as Middle East conflicts escalate

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an advisory on June 13 as conflicts in the Middle East escalated.

The advisory came as Israel launched attacks on Iran in Operation Rising Lion overnight, with Iran launching drone strikes against Israel in retaliation, the BBC reported.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry called on the country’s citizens in the Middle East, in particular in Iraq, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to strictly adhere to the security instructions of the local authorities, as well as to regularly inform themselves about the situation.

Bulgarian citizens should avoid places where events involving large gatherings of people are held, the ministry said.



“We call on Bulgarian citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Bulgaria in the respective country and to inform them of their location and planned duration of their stay,” it said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)