Middle East conflict: Flights between Bulgaria and Israel cancelled

The vast majority of June 13 flights between Bulgaria and Israel were cancelled as the conflict in the Middle East escalated with Israel’s attacks on Iran, with that country retaliating.

Israel launched attacks on Iran in Operation Rising Lion overnight, with Iran launching drone strikes against Israel in retaliation, the BBC reported.

According to Sofia Airport’s website, June 13 flights by El Al and Wizz Air between Bulgaria’s capital city and Tel Aviv were cancelled.

Varna Airport’s site showed Wizz Air flights to and from Tel Aviv on June 13 as cancelled.

Bourgas Airport’s website showed El Al and Wizz Air flights to and from Tel Aviv as cancelled, while an Electra Airways flight was due to arrive in the Bulgarian seaside city at 11.20am.

El Al said on its website that “following recent security developments and in accordance with the instructions from the state’s security and aviation authorities to close Israeli airspace, all EL AL and Sundor flights are suspended for the time being”.

“We advise customers whose flights are scheduled for Saturday evening, June 15 2025, or Sunday, June 16 2025, not to come to the airport and to await updates regarding their flight status,” El Al said.

“For customers currently abroad, we recommend arranging accommodation until there is a change in security directives. Flights that were en route to Israel have been diverted to land at various EL AL destinations,” it said.

EL AL flights scheduled to depart up to June 30 2025, have been closed for new bookings in the reservation systems until the security situation clarifies, and with the aim of providing solutions for Israelis whose flights to the country were canceled.

“We are working in full coordination with governmental security authorities and prioritizing the safety and security of passengers and crew,” the Israeli airline said.

