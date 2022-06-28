The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia becomes Covid-19 yellow zone

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has risen above the threshold to be reclassified from a Covid-19 green zone to a yellow zone, according to the June 28 update by the unified information portal.

A yellow zone means a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of June 28, Sofia’s 14-day morbidity rate is 101.34 per 100 000 population.

Sofia had become a green zone on May 25, after being a yellow zone from April 15.

Currently, the remaining 27 districts in Bulgaria are green zones, but the trend of worsening incidence of Covid-19 is continuing.

After increasing every day for more than a week, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 51.17 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

