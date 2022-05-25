Every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 green zone

Share this: Facebook

As of May 25, all of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population, according to figures posted on Wednesday by the unified information portal.

From May 15, all but one district in Bulgaria were green zones – the exception being Sofia city, which since April 15 was a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

In the past day, Sofia city’s morbidity rate dropped to 93.55 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The district that currently has the lowest morbidity rate is Dobrich, 11.74.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 14-day morbidity rate is 50.01 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria was classified as a dark red zone on January 7, when the morbidity rate was over the threshold of 500 per 100 000 population, at 547.89.

The country was reclassified as a red zone on March 6, when the morbidity rate was 497.33.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

