Precautions as international flights at Bulgaria’s Varna Airport resume By The Sofia Globe staff

Varna mayor Ivan Portnih announced on May 8 that he was restricting public bus travel at Varna Airport as Wizz Air resumed flights from the Netherlands, Germany and the UK to the airport.

Portnih said that he had spoken to the management of the city public transport company to suspend bus service transport up to two hours after aircraft landed. He had also spoken to a private transport company about the issue.

The management of Varna Airport and the city’s regional health inspectorate had given assurances that arrangements had been made about checking arriving passengers.

“I call on all taxi drivers transporting passengers from the airport to comply with anti-epidemic safety measures,” Portnih said.

On May 8, there were Wizz Air flights to Varna Airport from Eindhoven, Dortmund, London Luton and Memmingen. On May 9, Wizz Air flights from London Luton, Dortmund and Vienna are scheduled.

A report by Bulgarian National Television on the afternoon of May 8 said that two teams from the regional health inspectorate were on duty at the airport.

More than 400 passengers had passed through the airport on May 7 and 8.

Passengers walked to the terminal and then were checked, according to the report.

BNT said that in spite of Portnih’s call for public transport buses not to run up to two hours after a flight landed, the service had not stopped.

However, no passengers took buses, most relying on their own transport, the report said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 300 people had left on flights from Varna Airport, most to the UK, BNT said.

Varna regional governor Stoyan Passev said that initial information was that no one arriving had shown symptoms of new coronavirus. All were subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine, he said.



