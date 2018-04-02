‘ppIANISSIMO’ International Festival for Contemporary Piano Music begins in Sofia on April 13

The 11th ppIANISSIMO International Festival for Contemporary Piano Music begins in Sofia on April 13 and continues until April 29 2018, with a programme of 10 concerts and a number of accompanying creative and educational events.

Admission to all the concerts is free of charge.

All the concerts listed below are at 7pm.

April 13: Studio 1 of the Bulgarian Naional Radio (BNR)
Solo Piano recital by Ricardo Descalzo, Spain.

April  14: Studio  1 of BNR
A  concert  by  David  Helbock  Trio (Austria).

April 15: Studio 1 of BNR
A mosaic of one-minute solo and chamber compositions from all over the world.

April  20: Studio  1 of BNR
A  concert  by  Duo  Diagonal (Denmark/Bulgaria).

April  21: Studio  1 of BNR
A  solo  piano  recital  by  Marcel Worms (the Netherlands).

April 22: Studio 1 of BNR
The Music of Bjork – a concert by Mila Mihova (soprano) and Nikolay Staykov (clavecin/celesta/piano).

April  27: Studio  1 of BNR
A  solo  piano  recital  by  Hayk Melikyan (Armenia).

April 28: Studio 1 of BNR
From the End to the Beginning of Time – a concert by the SILAKBO Ensemble.

April 28: National Academy of Music Prof. Pancho Vladigerov, big concert hall
A solo recital by Dariusz Przybylski (Poland) – organ

April 29: HYPER MATIÈRE: A concert/performance by Hyper Duo (Switzerland).

For more information: http://www.ppianissimo.info/

(Photo: Enrico Corno/freeimages.com)

