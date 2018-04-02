Share this: Facebook

The 11th ppIANISSIMO International Festival for Contemporary Piano Music begins in Sofia on April 13 and continues until April 29 2018, with a programme of 10 concerts and a number of accompanying creative and educational events.

Admission to all the concerts is free of charge.

All the concerts listed below are at 7pm.

April 13: Studio 1 of the Bulgarian Naional Radio (BNR)

Solo Piano recital by Ricardo Descalzo, Spain.

April 14: Studio 1 of BNR

A concert by David Helbock Trio (Austria).

April 15: Studio 1 of BNR

A mosaic of one-minute solo and chamber compositions from all over the world.

April 20: Studio 1 of BNR

A concert by Duo Diagonal (Denmark/Bulgaria).

April 21: Studio 1 of BNR

A solo piano recital by Marcel Worms (the Netherlands).

April 22: Studio 1 of BNR

The Music of Bjork – a concert by Mila Mihova (soprano) and Nikolay Staykov (clavecin/celesta/piano).

April 27: Studio 1 of BNR

A solo piano recital by Hayk Melikyan (Armenia).

April 28: Studio 1 of BNR

From the End to the Beginning of Time – a concert by the SILAKBO Ensemble.

April 28: National Academy of Music Prof. Pancho Vladigerov, big concert hall

A solo recital by Dariusz Przybylski (Poland) – organ

April 29: HYPER MATIÈRE: A concert/performance by Hyper Duo (Switzerland).

For more information: http://www.ppianissimo.info/

(Photo: Enrico Corno/freeimages.com)

