The 11th ppIANISSIMO International Festival for Contemporary Piano Music begins in Sofia on April 13 and continues until April 29 2018, with a programme of 10 concerts and a number of accompanying creative and educational events.
Admission to all the concerts is free of charge.
All the concerts listed below are at 7pm.
April 13: Studio 1 of the Bulgarian Naional Radio (BNR)
Solo Piano recital by Ricardo Descalzo, Spain.
April 14: Studio 1 of BNR
A concert by David Helbock Trio (Austria).
April 15: Studio 1 of BNR
A mosaic of one-minute solo and chamber compositions from all over the world.
April 20: Studio 1 of BNR
A concert by Duo Diagonal (Denmark/Bulgaria).
April 21: Studio 1 of BNR
A solo piano recital by Marcel Worms (the Netherlands).
April 22: Studio 1 of BNR
The Music of Bjork – a concert by Mila Mihova (soprano) and Nikolay Staykov (clavecin/celesta/piano).
April 27: Studio 1 of BNR
A solo piano recital by Hayk Melikyan (Armenia).
April 28: Studio 1 of BNR
From the End to the Beginning of Time – a concert by the SILAKBO Ensemble.
April 28: National Academy of Music Prof. Pancho Vladigerov, big concert hall
A solo recital by Dariusz Przybylski (Poland) – organ
April 29: HYPER MATIÈRE: A concert/performance by Hyper Duo (Switzerland).
For more information: http://www.ppianissimo.info/
(Photo: Enrico Corno/freeimages.com)