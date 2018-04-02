New fee for parking in Plovdiv’s ‘blue zone’ comes into force on April 2

Written by on April 2, 2018 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on New fee for parking in Plovdiv’s ‘blue zone’ comes into force on April 2

As of April 2 2018, the fee for parking in the “blue zone” in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv is two leva an hour, an increase of 50 stotinki.

The increase in price, the first since 2016, was approved by the Plovdiv city council on January 23.

The city council said that the step was taken to limit the number of cars in the central city area and to improve air quality.

Payment may be made by sending a text message to the number 1332 or buying a voucher from one of 23 parking payment machines. The city offers the option of paying one lev for 30 minutes’ parking in the blue zone.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

