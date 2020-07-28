Bulgaria: Special prosecutors order probe into antisemitic calls by controversial figure

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Special Prosecutor’s Office has assigned to the State Agency for National Security an investigation into antisemitic appeals, including calls for violent and other illegal actions against people of different ethnicities and religions, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The statement said that the calls were made by “a person from the criminal contingent”.

The subject of the investigation is understood to be Ventsislav “Ventsi Chicago”, who has a criminal record of drug convictions, and who has been appearing in central Sofia – with no connection to the organisers – amid protests against Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.

Angelov put up posters calling for a fight against “world Zionism”, 5G, and supposed future compulsory vaccination against coronavirus.

On social networks, he has put forward conspiracy theories involving supposed Masonic, Zionist and Satanist control of Borissov and President Roumen Radev. In one post, he said that he would “expose” the connection between the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” and Israeli Zionists.

Some days ago, Angelov posted on Facebook a complaint that his posters across the road from Parliament had been torn down “after a conversation with the Zionist”.