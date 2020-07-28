Visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in June 2020 were 75.2% down y/y

Share this: Facebook

In June 2020, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 75.2% lower than in June 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 28, noting that the figures came against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

The NSI said that there was a “collapse” in all categories of trips by foreigners to Bulgaria.

On an annual basis, holiday and recreation trips to Bulgaria were down by 94.6 per cent, business trips by 76.1 per cent and in the “other” category, including transit, by 47.9 per cent.

Transit trips through Bulgaria accounted for 70.1 per cent of all visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in June 2020, the NSI said.

Visits by citizens of other European Union countries accounted for 58.1 per cent of visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in June 2020, a figure 74.3 per cent lower than in June 2019, the NSI said.

Visits by foreigners in the “other European countries” dropped by 70.7 per cent.

In June 2020, trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria were 60.1 per cent lower than in June 2019, the NSI said.

