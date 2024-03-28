Bulgaria Air announces changes as country enters ‘air Schengen’ on March 31

Because Bulgaria’s international airports will be part of the Schengen area as of March 31 2024, national carrier Bulgaria Airt shall fly to and from different terminals at three European airports: Rome, Prague and Madrid, the airline said.

“The newly appointed terminals are intended for Schengen flights and provide our customers with better transport connections and, therefore, save precious time by eliminating the passport control,” Bulgaria Air said.

As of March 31, all operations for Bulgaria Air passengers stall take place at Terminal 1 and the Schengen reserved zone (A1-83), instead of Terminal 3 of Fiumicino Airport in the Italian capital Rome – registration for a flight, baggage drop-off, as well as connecting flights.

The updated Airport Map of Leonardo da Vinci Airport – Fiumicino, Rome, provides more information about the position of terminals.

Also as of March 31, arrivals at and departures of Bulgaria Air flights shall be transferred to Terminal 4 of Barajas Airport – Madrid from the current T4S. From that date, passengers should go to gates H, J and K which are intended to service Bulgarian flights, both departures and arrivals.

The official website of Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport has more information about the transport between terminals.

The airport of the Czech capital Prague shall also change the check-in and incoming connecting flights terminal given Bulgaria’s entry to “air Schengen”.

From the beginning of the summer season – April 1 2024 – Vaclav Havel Airport Prague shall operate flights from and to Bulgaria at Terminal 2. There is a detailed Airport Map showing the terminals and transports at the Czech’s capital airport website.

On March 31, the first flight to arrive at Sofia Airport after the entry to “air Schengen” will be a Ryanair flight from Naples at 0.20am.

At Varna Airport, the first flight will be a Wizzair one from Berlin at 1.25am; at Bourgas Airport, a Ryanair flight from Krakow at 10.20am; and at Plovdiv Airport, a Ryanair flight from London at 3pm.

(Photo: Bulgaria Air)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!