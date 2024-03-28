Visits by non-residents to Bulgaria in February 2024 up 15.6 % y/y

In February 2024, the number of visits by non-residents to Bulgaria was 698 944, an increase of 15.6 per cent compared with February 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 28.

As The Sofia Globe reported previously, there were 741 267 visits by non-residents to Bulgaria in January 2024, an increase of 4.1 per cent compared with January 2023, the NSI said on February 2027.

Visits by citizens of other European Union countries accounted for 46.2 per cent of the total in February 2024, the NSI said.

Most visits to Bulgaria (with the number for holidays in brackets) were from: Türkiye – 145 016 (42 585), Romania – 139 670 (37 342), Greece – 83 972 (36 822), Serbia – 53 118 (24 497), Ukraine – 45 241 (12 812), the United Kingdom – 35 875 (32 668), Republic of North Macedonia – 25 915 (16 802), Germany – 18 420 (7959), Italy – 13 988 (5866) and Poland – 12 140 (4605).

