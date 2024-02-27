Visits by non-residents to Bulgaria in January 2024 up 4.1% y/y

There were 741 267 visits by non-residents to Bulgaria in January 2024, an increase of 4.1 per cent compared with January 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 2027.

Of this total 266 523 were for holidays, 96 900 for professional reasons, and 377 844 for “other” reasons, a category that includes, for instance, for medical or educational reasons.

Visits by citizens of other European Union countries accounted for 46.3 per cent of the total.

Of the visits by citizens of other EU countries, Romanians accounted for 36.6 per cent and Greeks 30.9 per cent.

Visits by non-residents in the category “other European countries” made up 44.9 per cent of the total.

In this category, visits by citizens of Türkiye accounted for 48.9 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)

