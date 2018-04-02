‘Macedonia’ name dispute: Foreign ministers from Athens and Skopje to meet again after Orthodox Easter

Share this: Facebook

In the middle of the week following the April 8 2018 Orthodox Easter, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will travel to Skopje where he will meet his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

The intensification of meetings between Kotzia and Dimitrov suggests the willingness by both sides to come closer to reaching a solution to their differences. The second important thing is, as circles of the two ministries told IBNA, that every meeting of the two foreign ministers establishes trust between them. It is a necessary component for their co-operation towards the common goal for a solution that respects the sensitivities of each side.

The March 30 meeting in Vienna codified the differences between the two sides on the one hand and outlined the methodology of the settlement. The opening of difficult chapters causes headaches to both sides.

To continue reading, please click here.

