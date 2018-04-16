Milo Djukanovic’s DPS claims victory in Montenegro presidential election

Share this: Facebook

Preliminary results indicate former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic has won more than 50 per cent of the vote, thus avoiding a run-off. The pro-European leader defied Russia last year by taking the Balkan State into Nato.

With 80 per cent of ballots counted, the Center for Monitoring and Research said on Sunday that Djukanovic had won about 53 per cent of the vote, ahead of his main opponent Mladen Bojanic with 34 per cent.

Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) declared him the winner on the evening of April 15. Party leader Milos Nikolic said at the party’s headquarters: “Djukanovic is the new president of Montenegro… there will be no second round.”

