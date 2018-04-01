Bulgarian railways offers free tickets to passengers whose train caught fire

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on April 1 2018 that it was offering free tickets to all the passengers of the Sofia – Bourgas train that caught fire two days earlier.

No one was injured in the blaze, which saw passengers put on the platform at Konyovo station and then transferred by bus to the Black Sea city of Bourgas, and then on to their homes given the late arrival time, BDZ said.

The state railways said that it would give the passengers tickets for travel on the train route of their choice within Bulgaria, as compensation.

From April 2, passengers could claim this compensation by showing their tickets for the Sofia – Bourgas train, BDZ said.

Two carriages were destroyed in the fire, the causes of which are being investigated. Reports said that it was suspected that a short circuit caused the inferno.

The carriages were transported to Plovdiv, where forensic investigators were to establish, in a probe set to begin on April 2, what caused the fire.

Boiko Skrobanski, head of the Transport Ministry commission that will examine the cause of the fire, told the media that the purpose of his investigation was not to establish who should be punished or dismissed, but to find the technical reasons so that the situation would not be repeated.

(Screenshot: BNT)

Comments

comments