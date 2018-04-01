Bulgaria to test civil defence siren warning system in several cities on April 2 2018

The civil defence emergency siren warning system will be tested in several cities in Bulgaria on April 2 2018 at 1pm, the Interior Ministry said.

Sirens, accompanied by voice announcements, will sound in Bulgarian capital city Sofia, as well as in Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Rousse, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Smolyan, Vratsa and within a 30km perimeter around Kozloduy nuclear power station.

Bulgaria customarily holds such tests of the siren warning system for a few minutes each year, in April and in October.

