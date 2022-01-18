New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2021 up 9.7% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2021 was 9.7 per cent higher than the figure for 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA, said on January 18.

There were 24 537 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2021, compared with 22 368 in 2020.

However, figures released by ACEA on January 19 2021 showed that in 2020, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria were down by 36.8 per cent compared with 2019, the largest drop in the European Union, which came against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

In December 2021 alone, there were 1780 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 1707 in December 2020, an increase of 4.3 per cent.

ACEA said that only four car markets in the EU expanded in December 2021: Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia and Slovenia.

The association said that in December 2021, passenger car registrations across the EU declined by 22.8 per cent to 795 295 units, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline.

Most of the region’s markets faced double-digit drops, including the four major ones: Italy ( by 27.5 per cent), Germany (-26.9 per cent), Spain (-18.7 per cent) and France (-15.1 per cent).

Overall in 2021, sales of new cars in the EU fell by 2.4 per cent to 9.7 million units, despite the record low base of comparison of 2020, ACEA said.

This fall was the result of the semiconductor shortage that negatively impacted car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021, the association said.

Last year total EU car registrations were still 3.3 million units below pre-crisis sales in 2019.

Looking at the full year for the four major EU markets, only Germany posted a decline (-10.1 per cent) in 2021. By contrast, Italy saw the highest increase (5.5 per cent), followed by Spain (one per cent) and France (0.5 per cent) with modest growth, ACEA said.

