Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 24 of 28 districts are dark red zones

Twenty-four of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 18 update by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate on a 14-day basis is 1144.3 per 100 000 population, the update said.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Blagoevgrad, 2188.03 per 100 000 population.

Other districts with a morbidity rate higher than the 1000-mark are Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia district, Sofia city and Stara Zagora.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city is 1919.27 per 100 000 population.

The remaining districts classified as dark red zones are Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Haskovo and Yambol.

Three districts are classified as red zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

