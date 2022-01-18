Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New record as close to 10 000 test positive in past day

Share this: Facebook

Of 44 772 tests for Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past day, 9996 – about 22.33 per cent – produced a positive result, according to figures posted on January 18 by the unified information portal.

This is the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 registered in a single day since the pandemic began.

The deaths of 161 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 247.

To date, 830 604 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 151 477 are active. The number of active cases increased by 9284 in the past day.

A total of 637 045 people have been registered, to date, as having recovered from the virus.

There are 5223 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 829 newly admitted. There are 541 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the January 17 report.

Ninety-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 957.

The report said that in the past day, 13 723 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 4 020 717.

A total of 1 964 692 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination course, including 2305 in the past day, while 512 621 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9955 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

