Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 39 deaths, 3900 new cases

The deaths of 39 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 860, according to figures posted on October 31 on the unified information portal.

A total of 3900 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 278 236.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 112, from 10 267 to 10 155.

As of the October 31 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 119.24 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 139.04 a week ago.

There are 734 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 33 more than a week ago.

There are 59 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the October 24 report.

A total of 76 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 109.

A total of 4 578 405 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5918 in the past week.

The report said that 2 073 215 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 280 in the past week.

A total of 916 681 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5546 in the past week.

The October 31 report said that 44 112 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 5545 in the past week.

