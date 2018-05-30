Bulgarian Foreign Ministry condemns shelling attack on Israel from Gaza

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on May 30 that it strongly condemned the rocket and mortar fire by armed groups in the Gaza Strip against civilian sites in Israel, and called for an immediate cessation.

“Indiscriminate attacks on civilians are totally unacceptable under any circumstances,” the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

“We call for urgent measures to de-escalate violence, protect the civilian population and create conditions for the resumption of the peace process,” the ministry said.

On May 29, a spokesperson for the EU’s foreign policy arm the European External Action Service (EEAS) said that the rocket and mortar fire by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel must stop immediately.

Indiscriminate attacks against civilians are completely unacceptable under any circumstances, the EEAS said.

“A de-escalation of this dangerous situation is urgently needed to ensure that civilians’ lives are protected. Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity: the cycle of violence and despair has to be broken with a genuine political process,” the spokesperson said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that throughout the day on May 29, “over a 100 mortar shells and rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists from Gaza, putting Israeli civilians’ lives in danger.”

“This is a continuation of the Hamas-led terrorist activity which includes hundreds of recent violent incidents. This has to stop,” the Israel Foreign Ministry said.

