Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 10 deaths, 273 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 10 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 194, according to figures posted on February 13 on the unified information portal.

A total of 273 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 295 870.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 69, from 2722 to 2653.

As of the February 13 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 8.7 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 10.62 a week ago.

There are 185 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 49 fewer than a week ago.

There are 23 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the February 6 report.

Seven medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 336.

A total of 4 607 795 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 494 in the past week.

The report said that 2 075 711 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 134 in the past week.

A total of 942 922 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 314 in the past week.

The February 13 report said that 70 353 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 314 in the past week.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

