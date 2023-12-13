Bulgarian MPs agree to amended spending on new naval patrol vessels

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on December 13 to approve an amendment to planned spending on the Navy’s new patrol vessels.

A total of 141 MPs voted in favour and there were 20 abstentions.



The increase under the contract with the shipbuilding company is 11 million leva.



It is required because of changes in Nato’s operational requirements for cryptographic equipment systems that must be installed and integrated into the ships’ automated combat system.

The hull of the first of two new Bulgarian Navy multi-role modular patrol vessels was launched on August 4 at the MTG Deflin shipyard in Varna, according to statements by the Defence Ministry and the company.

The building process for the vessel is on schedule and delivery is due at the end of 2025, MTG Delfin said at the time.