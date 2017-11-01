Road death toll in Bulgaria in first 10 months of 2017 reaches 535 – official figures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 535 people have died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first 10 months of 2017, according to figures released on November 1 by the Interior Ministry.

Since January 1, there have been 5723 accidents, leaving 7199 people injured.

In October 2017 alone, there were 616 road accidents, leaving 58 people dead and 715 injured.

Bulgaria has the highest road death rate in the European Union. Leading causes include speeding, overtaking where unsafe to do so, and drink-driving.

During November, Bulgaria’s Traffic Police will be carrying out its traditional annual “Operation Winter”. This will include, in the latter part of the month, checking various items on cars.

By law, tyres must have tread of a depth of at least 4mm, windscreen wipers must be in good condition, headlights and other indicators must be working and in radiators, water must be replaced with antifreeze.

Interviewed by Bulgarian National Television on November 1, Traffic Police Inspector Maria Boteva said that if shortcomings were found, motorists would be fined.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

Comments

comments