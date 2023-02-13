EC to mobilise additional support for Türkiye after earthquake

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has told the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the EC will mobilise additional support and respond to Türkiye’s latest request for more shelter capacity – in particular tents, blankets and heaters, in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6.

In a telephone call on February 12, Von der Leyen told Erdogan that the EC is also mobilising the private sector to increase the capacity to deliver the necessary support as rapidly as possible, an EC statement said.



Beyond rapid emergency assistance, Von der Leyen will host a Donor’s Conference, together with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, to mobilise funds from the international community in support for the people of Türkiye and Syria, the statement said.

The conference will be organised in coordination with the Turkish authorities, and it will take place in Brussels in March.

The statement said that EU has already made available significant support to Türkiye through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).



Twenty-one EU countries and three UCPM Participating States offered 38 response teams, consisting of 1651 people and 106 search and rescue dogs.



Twelve EU countries have provided shelter items (50 000 family winter tents, 100 000 blankets and 50 000 heaters).



The statement said that the EC Emergency Response Coordination Centre had mobilised 500 Relief Housing Units from the rescEU reserve (hosted by Sweden), as well as 2000 tents and 8000 beds hosted by Romania to be deployed to Türkiye.



An EU Civil Protection team of 11 experts has deployed to support the local and national authorities with the coordination of incoming EU assistance, the statement said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Dati Bendo)

