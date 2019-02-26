Japanese pianist Kotaro Fukuma to give a recital in Plovdiv on March 30

Share this: Facebook

Prominent Japanese pianist Kotaro Fukuma will give a piano recital in Plovdiv on March 30, at a concert featuring the Dai Monti Verdi vocal ensemble, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

The performance starts at 11am at the Dobrin Petkov Primary School of Music.

It is part of EURientale, which the foundation describes as “a project bridging Europe and the East through art, on the Bulgarian stage”.

The Dai Monti Verdi vocal ensemble led by Severin Vasilev will also take part in the concerts in order to present a specially commissioned work by eminent Japanese composer Somei Satoh.

The events are part of the XXII edition of the ppIANISSIMO International Festival of Contemporary Piano Music.

The project is part of the FOCUS: Japanese Culture Programme, which is implemented in partnership with the EU-Japan Fest Foundation. The project is implemented by Pianissimo Foundation.

