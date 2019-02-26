Performance of 20 songs in Ladino in Sofia on February 28

Share this: Facebook

A musical and theatre multimedia concert “From Toledo to Plovdiv. The Way of the Jewish Sephardic Song”, including performances of 20 authentic songs in Ladino, is to be held in Sofia on February 28 at 6.30pm, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation announced.

Actress Eva Volitzer will perform the songs accompanied by three musicians – Yavor Zhelev (flute), Videlin Dzhedzhev (violin) and Hristo Neychev (acoustic guitar).

The set designs are by Yana Dvoretska and choreography by Tanya Sokolova. The songs are authentic urban romances, arranged by the renowned Bulgarian folklore scholar Nikolay Kaufman.

The concert will take place in Sofia at New Bulgarian University, 21 Montevideo Street.

The project is a production of Galeria Theatre and it is a part of Plovdiv 2019 programme, the foundation said.

There will be further performances later on in Plovdiv: At the community centre of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” on March 14, at the Trakart Cultural Centre on April 16, at the Regional History Museum on May 14 and at the Petko R Slaveikov community centre on June 8.

(Image: Robert Proksa/sxc.hu)

