CEP study: Germany gains most from euro introduction

A new study from the Centre for European Policy in Freiburg has shown Germany to have gained “by far the most” from the introduction of the euro. Italy and France saw a drop in prosperity over the last 20 years.

Germany gained almost 1.9 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) between 1999 and 2017 as a result of the euro’s introduction, according to a report by the Centre for European Policy (CEP).

The Freiburg-based think tank is part of the Stiftung Ordnungspolitik, and examines and evaluates EU policy.

Researchers Alessandro Gasparotti and Matthias Kullas on Monday published their study “20 Years of the Euro: Winners and Losers,” which uses a “synthetic control method” to analyze which countries have gained from the euro and which ones have lost out.

They found Germany and the Netherlands to be the only countries to have gained substantial benefits from the euro. In Germany during this two-decade time frame, the new currency created an additional €23,000 per inhabitant.

(Photo: Steve Ford/sxc.hu)

