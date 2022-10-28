Defence Ministry: Poland agreed to overhaul six Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 engines

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry sent Poland a request in August for the purchase or overhaul of six MiG-29 fighter jet engines, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov told Parliament during Question Time on October 28, the ministry said in a statement.

Stoyanov said that as a result of meetings held, Poland had undertaken to overhaul six engines.

He said that the Polish Defence Ministry had decided to decommission one MiG-29 aircraft and prepare its engines for sale to Bulgaria.

“The Ministry of Defence has received information that Poland will propose an offer and a draft contract next week for the purchase of two engines,” Stoyanov said.



Regarding the overhaul of six engines, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the Ministry of Defence has sent a draft intergovernmental agreement to Poland.

The conclusion of such an agreement will probably require a little more time, taking into account the need for subsequent ratification by the National Assembly, he said.



“The step taken by the caretaker government to purchase two and possibly overhaul six engines does not guarantee the long-term operation of the MiG-29 aircraft, but aims to ensure the training of the flight crew at an acceptable level until the end of 2023,” Stoyanov said.

On October 27, Stoyanov said that a response is still awaited from Israel and the United States to the request for the provision of aircraft to be used for air space security in the period between the time that the MiG-29s are no longer operational and the arrival of the US-made F-16s that Bulgaria has bought.

Bids from Sweden and France are also expected to be submitted, Stoyanov said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Air Force)

