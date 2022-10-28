Poll finds business sentiment in Bulgaria gloomier

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found a slightly gloomier view of the business climate in Bulgaria in October compared with September.

The September poll by the NSI had found that managers saw the business climate as improved compared with August.

The August poll by the NSI found that the business climate in Bulgaria was seen as having worsened compared with July. The poll in July had found that the business climate in Bulgaria was largely unchanged after the poll in June showed it as seen as slightly improved, after the May poll found gloomier views than in April.

The NSI said that in in October 2022, the total business climate indicator decreased by 1.7 percentage points compared with September, which was because of the unfavourable business climate in the industry, retail trade and service sector.

The composite indicator “business climate in industry” decreased by 1.3 percentage points, with managers taking a more moderate view of the business situation.

The retail trade indicator dropped by 5.2 percentage points, with managers holding unfavourable views about the business situation, and more reserved in their forecasts about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months.

The service sector indicator dropped by 2.3 percentage points, with managers taking a dimmer view of the business situation, and more reserved about current demand for services, while being more positive than they had been about the coming three months.

In the construction sector, the indicator was up by 1.4 percentage points, with managers seeing the business situation as favourable.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

