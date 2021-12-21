Bulgaria’s Kurdzhali district classified as Covid-19 green zone

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Kurdzhali district has become a Covid-19 green zone, meaning a morbidity rate of less than 100 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 21 update by the unified information portal.

The morbidity rate in Kurdzhali is 96.4 per 100 000 population, the update said. Previously, the district had spent several weeks classified as a yellow zone.

Of the remaining 27 districts in Bulgaria, 18 are red zones and nine are yellow zones as of December 21.

The districts that are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Rousse, 438.12 out of 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 370.6 per 100 000 population.

The districts that are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population, are Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 306.63 on December 21, down from 312.77 on December 20.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

