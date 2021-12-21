Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 157 deaths, 2001 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 30 329, according to the December 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 94.27 per cent had not been vaccinated.

The dead in the past day included a 12-year-old boy, the report said. It noted that the child had been diagnosed as obese.

Of 36 702 tests done in the past day, 2001 – about 5.45 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 726 794 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 827 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 181 in the past day.

The report said that 2025 people had been registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 600 728.

There are 4452 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 630 newly admitted. There are 506 in intensive care, 21 fewer than the figure in the December 20 report.

Sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 896.

So far, 3 602 682 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 15 025 in the past day.

A total of 1 877 872 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5368 in the past day, while 226 043 have received a booster dose, including 7773 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

